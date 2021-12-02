Hastings Hotels say ‘thanks’ to long-serving colleagues from Ballygally Castle

Recognised at the event were Kevin Osborne, Ballygally Castle’s executive head chef and Norma Craig, restaurant manager, who both celebrated 25 years employment.

The hotel also acknowledged the dedication of Margaret Wilson, executive head housekeeper, with 15 years employment and Scott Weatherup, general manager, who has been with the company for 11 years.

Mr Weatherup said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank my colleagues Kevin Osborne, Norma Craig and Margaret Wilson for their hard work and dedication over the years. They are all assets to Ballygally Castle and I am delighted that they have been celebrated.”

Norma Craig with Howard Hastings, managing director and James McGinn, director.

Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “Our employees are the key to our ongoing success and as a group, we would not have the reputation we do today if it was not for them.

“Given the challenging times we have all experienced over the last 20 months, now more than ever, it is important to recognise and thank all of our employees and also celebrate some of our longest serving team members for their hard work and dedication.Our employees speak more than anyone for the culture and soul of Hastings Hotels. They are a vital part of the recovery process as we continue to navigate out of the ongoing pandemic. They know the way we work and what we do better than anyone else and they have an important role in guiding our new colleagues that have recently joined the company in helping as we train them to provide the first-class service that our guests know to expect from Hastings Hotels.”

--

Click here to read: Ballygally Castle tops list as the UK’s ‘most haunted’

Kevin Osborne (centre) is congratulated by Howard Hastings, managing director and James McGinn, director, Hastings Hotel.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

Margaret Wilson and Howard Hastings, managing director.