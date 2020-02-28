Imminent closure of Greenisland’s Ravenhill Private Nursing Home ‘devastating’

Residents and staff are said to be “devastated” at the shock announcement of the closure of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home, Greenisland, Co Antrim.

Employees and relatives of loved ones living at the Shore Road facility were told of the decision in separate meetings last night (Thursday).

It is understood they were informed directors have been trying to save the home for two years but can no longer keep it going.

Tina Beggs, activity coordinator at the nursing home, said colleagues were “absolutely devastated”.

She said the first inkling something was happening was on Wednesday when staff received letters from the directors telling them they were required to attend the evening meeting.

“It was not a very good atmosphere,” she said.

“We are such a popular nursing home because of the quality of the care of the staff.

“A lot of the families are very annoyed and very saddened.”

She added relatives are asking: “What’s going to happen?”.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHT) has also been told of the closure.

A statement from the NHT read: “The Trust can confirm that it has been advised by the owners of the imminent closure of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home in Greenisland, Co Antrim.

“There are currently 36 residents in the home, of which 33 are Northern Trust service users. The Trust will be working closely with residents, families and home staff to facilitate the transfer of these residents to appropriate alternative accommodation.”

Stephanie Greenwood, UNISON Northern Health Branch, said the announcement was “deeply disappointing” and union representatives will be holding meetings with staff at the home next week.

“We are going to fully support them,” she added.

Alderman Noel Williams, who visited the home this morning to try and learn more, said: “It is my understanding the owner of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home called the staff to a meeting at 6pm last night. He told them he had been trying to save the place for two years and he can’t keep it going anymore, so he’s closing it. He had another meeting at 7.00pm with the residents.”

Estimating there are over 50 staff members at the home, which is based at the edge of Belfast Lough between Carrickfergus and Jordanstown, the Alliance councillor continued: “I hope the situation can be resolved.”

His concerns have been echoed by other elected representatives from the area.

UUP MLA John Stewart: “It was a real shock to learn last night about the imminent closure of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home in Greenisland. This is naturally very concerning for the residents, their families and for all the dedicated staff and my thoughts are with each person involved at this stressful time.

“This morning I have been working with management, local agencies and family members to provide as much clarity and assistance as possible.”

DUP Cllr Marc Collins said: “This morning I have been in contact with senior staff members at Ravenhill Nursing Home after news broke last night of the imminent closure of the facility.

“The news has come as a massive shock and there is obviously a lot of concern from residents, families and staff but we will do whatever we can to help at this difficult time.”

Ravenhill Private Nursing Home has been asked for a response.