Larne Business Excellence Awards: a night of celebration

A gala night of celebration was held in Ballygally Castle Hotel, hosted by the Larne Times in partnership with key sponsors Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors LEDCOM, Res, Brighter Futures, Caterpillar, Larne Port / P&O Ferries and NFU Mutual.
Compere for the special evening was BBC presenter Barra Best.
With 14 categories, there were awards to suit businesses of all sizes from all sectors of the economy.
Here are the well-deserving award winners.
1.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was won by Larne FC owner, Kenny Bruce. Kenny was unable to be present at the awards dinner and the trophy was accepted by Gareth Clements, centre, club chairman, Larne FC. He is pictured here with the Mayor Councillor William McCaughey, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and Valerie Martin, NI Senior Weeklies Editor, JPIMedia. INLT37-239.
2.
Gordon Kennedy, centre of hannah k footwear, winner of the Best Customer Service Award, voted for by readers of the Larne Times, pictured with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey and Andrena O'Prey, JPI Media advertising manager. INLT37-226.
3.
The award for Larne Times Readers Favourite Eating Establishment went to The Stove, with the trophy being picked up by John Campbell and Marie Crookes, centre. Also included is the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey.INLT37-230.
4.
Winner of the Best Community or Social Initiative Award was Access Employment Ltd. The award was accepted by David Hunter, second from right. Also included are from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey, John Boyce from category sponsor, RES Group, and Andrena O'Prey, JPI Media advertising manager. INLT37-226.