Compere for the evening, BBC presenter Barra Best, left, pictured with representatives of some of the award-winning local businesses at the Larne Business Excellence Awards INLT37-240.

Larne Business Excellence Awards: a night of celebration

The 2021 Larne Business Excellence Awards celebrated the entrepreneurship and resilience of the business sector within the Larne area.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:20 pm

A gala night of celebration was held in Ballygally Castle Hotel, hosted by the Larne Times in partnership with key sponsors Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors LEDCOM, Res, Brighter Futures, Caterpillar, Larne Port / P&O Ferries and NFU Mutual.

Compere for the special evening was BBC presenter Barra Best.

With 14 categories, there were awards to suit businesses of all sizes from all sectors of the economy.

Here are the well-deserving award winners.

1.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was won by Larne FC owner, Kenny Bruce. Kenny was unable to be present at the awards dinner and the trophy was accepted by Gareth Clements, centre, club chairman, Larne FC. He is pictured here with the Mayor Councillor William McCaughey, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and Valerie Martin, NI Senior Weeklies Editor, JPIMedia. INLT37-239.

Photo Sales

2.

Gordon Kennedy, centre of hannah k footwear, winner of the Best Customer Service Award, voted for by readers of the Larne Times, pictured with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey and Andrena O'Prey, JPI Media advertising manager. INLT37-226.

Photo Sales

3.

The award for Larne Times Readers Favourite Eating Establishment went to The Stove, with the trophy being picked up by John Campbell and Marie Crookes, centre. Also included is the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey.INLT37-230.

Photo Sales

4.

Winner of the Best Community or Social Initiative Award was Access Employment Ltd. The award was accepted by David Hunter, second from right. Also included are from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey, John Boyce from category sponsor, RES Group, and Andrena O'Prey, JPI Media advertising manager. INLT37-226.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4