Little Wing set to open in Whiteabbey

Little Wing has announced an investment of £450,000 in a new restaurant in Whiteabbey, creating 25 new jobs.

The arrival of Little Wing Whiteabbey, which will be located off the Shore Road, will bring the pizza chain’s total number of branches across Northern Ireland to nine.

Opening on November 14, the restaurant will cater for 60 guests, offering authentic, made to order Naples-style pizzas, cooked in traditional 6ft woodstone pizza ovens.

The latest expansion will bring the total number of people employed by Little Wing in Northern Ireland to 185.

To celebrate the forthcoming opening, Little Wing’s annual Little Stars bursary scheme, which launches in October, will be open to children’s clubs in the Whiteabbey area.

Since 2009 Little Wing Pizzeria has raised over £125,000 for many local kids’ clubs, community groups, and charities across Northern Ireland.

This year, to mark the opening of the new restaurant in Whiteabbey, Little Wing is further increasing its bursary pot and encouraging people in the area to nominate their local kids’ clubs for the chance to receive a much needed £500 cash boost.

The Little Wing Little Stars bursary programme is open to all kids’ clubs working with children under the age of 13, which are located nearby to Little Wing’s restaurants across Northern Ireland: Holywood, Bangor, Newtownards, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Lisburn Road, Belfast, Ann Street, Belfast, Ballyhackamore in east Belfast and now, Whiteabbey.

Commenting on the announcement, Luke Wolsey, managing director, Little Wing, said: “We have been exploring continued expansion of the Little Wing brand across Northern Ireland, so when this space became available in Whiteabbey, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to serve the community in Newtownabbey.

“This investment in our ninth restaurant marks an exciting time for Little Wing as we also prepare to open the nomination process for our Little Stars bursary initiative for the sixth year. Playing an active role in the communities we serve is an integral part of our ethos and we are proud Little Wing has donated over £125,000 to local community groups, schools and charities through various sponsorship, bursaries and event fundraisers.

“The Little Stars bursary officially launches on October 1 and, as we prepare to launch our newest Little Wing in Whiteabbey, we are proud to increase our total bursary fund in order to invite children’s clubs within the area to apply.”

To apply for the Little Wing Little Stars bursary scheme, children’s clubs simply need to submit a 300-word entry or create a two-minute video, explaining why they need the bursary and what it will be used for, along with the location of the club’s nearest Little Wing restaurant.

Entries open on Tuesday, October 1 and can be emailed to bursaries@littlewingpizzeria.co.uk.

For full terms and conditions, check out www.littlewingpizzeria.com/kids