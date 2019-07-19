Local businesses recognised at hair and beauty awards

Businesses from across Newtownabbey picked up prestigious accolades at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

The winners of the beauty chapter were announced following a celebration event that took place on Sunday, July 7.

Top hair specialists were rewarded on Sunday, July 14 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards are now in the fifth year and are dedicated to those who work hard to help people find their style, communicate it to the world and provide exceptional treatments.

Charlene Young, Campaign Manager of the awards said: “The awards celebrated the best beauty salons, individuals, teams and clinics that work tirelessly to meet and satisfy the needs of their clients.

“The winners are a true reflection of excellence as they represent the industry’s gold standard. We would like to thank the public for making these awards one of the most respected events in the industry.

“The ceremony provided a great platform to the professionals to showcase their talent and reach potential clients as for many the shortlisted contenders work as a guide; helping them to decide who they’ll trust to take care of their beauty needs.

“The champions are tried and trusted specialists that leave the nation shining. We would like to thank all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

One2Be (Newtownabbey) won the Beauty Salon of the Year County Antrim award.

The Best Customer Experience award was won by Salon Shine (Glengormley).

The Salon (Ballyclare) won the Salon Ambience of the Year title.