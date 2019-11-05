Major contract for Bryson

Bryson Recycling has won a major contract to continue processing recyclables collected from over 250,000 households in Northern Ireland, securing over 100 jobs at their Mallusk site.

The local recycling company, part of the Bryson Charitable Group, Northern Ireland’s leading social enterprise, has been awarded a three year contract by arc21, a collaborative partnership of six councils in the east of Northern Ireland, to sort recycling materials collected in wheeled bins across five council areas.

Eric Randall, Director of Bryson Recycling, said: “We are delighted to have won this contract which secures the jobs of over 100 staff at Bryson and demonstrates that social enterprises can deliver high quality, efficient and cost effective public services.

“We currently process recyclable materials collected from 55 per cent of Northern Ireland’s homes and look forward to continuing to help councils and residents recycle as much as possible.

“We focus on producing high quality materials that can be recycled locally; over 88 per cent of the materials we process through this contract will be recycled in the UK, helping to support local jobs and the economy.”

Acting Chief Executive of arc21, Tim Walker added: “After much interest from waste management firms, it’s great that we’ve been able to award this contract.

“We’re really pleased to see the current focus on quality recycling and the positive contribution this will make to jobs in the region. We look forward to continuing our long-standing arrangements with Bryson and wish them well in delivering this contract.”

