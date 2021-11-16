Mayor visits Tribe Tech’s Newtownabbey factory

Tribe Tech is a global business founded in Australia in 2019. It is dedicated to providing engineering solutions, improving safety and supporting multinational clients in the mining sector.

The Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Council is delighted to be working closely with Tribe Tech as an industry-leading company that has chosen to locate in the borough, taking advantage of the many logistical and workforce benefits that we have to offer. Council is pleased to have been able to award Tribe Tech a grant to support direct investment to help promote local recruitment (the creation of an additional 28 jobs by July 2023) and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the company in the future.”

Eric Hampel, General Manager – Group Finance for Tribe Tech added: “We’re delighted to have chosen Newtownabbey as the location where we will produce the world’s first autonomous RC drill rigs. The council and economic development team have been strong partners of ours with a straightforward and positive approach to bringing in businesses. The grant they have provided is greatly appreciated and demonstrates what business and governments can do to facilitate job creation.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb with Ald Phillip Brett, Cllr Roisin Lynch, Ald Mark Cosgrove, Tribe Tech Director of Operations Michael Morrow and Tribe Tech General Manager - Group Finance Eric Hampel.

