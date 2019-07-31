Model pupils have honour of opening new M&S store in Carrick

Marks & Spencer today (Wednesday) officially opened its brand new food hall at Belfast Road in Carrickfergus.

Performing the honours of cutting the ribbon at the new store were Eva Morrison (5) and Oscar Millar (6), pupils at Carrickfergus Model Primary School, who were the winners of a colouring competition organised by M&S.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Cllr. Maureen Morrow joined hundreds of local customers to celebrate the official opening of the new 7,000 sq ft store at Shore Commercial Park with M&S Carrickfergus Store Manager, Grace Lough and her team.

Grace said: “Having grown up in the town, I’ve always aspired to bring M&S to Carrickfergus. Along with our talented team of colleagues, I was incredibly proud to welcome our customers to the new store and it’s been brilliant to see the community come out to support us today.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and hearing their positive comments today has been hugely rewarding.

“Our shelves are bursting with everything from lunches to go and every day essentials, to dinners perfect for sharing with family and friends. “We’re excited to be part of the Carrickfergus community and can’t wait to get to know our local customers.”

The team at the new M&S food store in Carrick.

Cllr. Morrow stated: “I am delighted to attend the official opening of the new M&S store in Carrickfergus. This new store will make a significant contribution to our borough and will attract more people to the area.

“It will bring a much-needed boost to the local economy, and more importantly, it has created 25 new jobs for the local community.”

Shopper Cheryl Baxter was one of the first customers to visit the new store.

She commented: “It is absolutely lovely to have a Marks & Spencer open in Carrickfergus. I won a golden ticket to the value of £100 and can’t wait to get in and shop.”