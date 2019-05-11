New Primark store to open this month at Abbey Centre

The new Primark branch in the Abbey Centre is set to open to the public later this month.

The official opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 21.

Work on the new store started in January.

The event at the site of the former BHS store will commence at 9.30am.

A spokesperson for the Abbey Centre said: “We are so excited to announce that our fabulous new Primark will officially open on Tuesday, May 21 at 9.30am.

“Leading value fashion retailer Primark, will up-size its current trading space by 3/4 when it moves to the unit formerly occupied by BHS.”

Work on the fit out at the store started on January 14.

The development was first announced in September 2017.

Commenting at the time, Emma Mackenzie, Director at NewRiver REIT said: “We’re thrilled to have secured Primark’s upsize at Newtownabbey, testifying the growing popularity of the Abbey Centre as a convenient fashion retail and leisure destination for the community and beyond.

“Primark is taking the former BHS store and we are working on various other exciting opportunities for the existing Primark store once they vacate.”