Newtownabbey AIB branch set to close

The branch, located on the Antrim Road, is due to close on November 12.

Commenting on the move, Brian Gillan, Head of Retail and NI, AIB said: “We are operating in a very competitive and challenging landscape, with the added impacts of low interest rates and the pandemic. This backdrop coupled with the continued shift from branch usage towards digital banking has necessitated this strategic review.

“The ‘digital first’ customer transition, which has been an industry-wide trend over the past four years, has accelerated dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic as even more people adapted to online platforms.

Glengormley AIB. (Pic Google).

“Since December 2017, we have witnessed an average 33 per cent reduction in the number of active customers using our branch network and a 52 per cent increase in digital online payments in the same period.

“These undeniable and irreversible trends have in turn influenced our strategy and led to the decision to close branches that are no longer sustainable. Our focus will be on minimising the impact for customers who continue to use the branch while also further improving online banking experiences.”

He added: “Our highly successful partnership with the Post Office – already used by 30 per cent of active customers – will be expanded to include additional transactional services for business customers such as faster cash deposits.

“We assure customers that we remain fully committed to them and to Northern Ireland providing them with a full service personal and business banking offering alongside an enhanced focus on both business and mortgage lending. Our priority is to ensure the bank has a sustainable future in Northern Ireland, which allows us to support our customers and play our part in strengthening the wider economy.”

AN AIB spokesperson stated: “The planned changes will be managed in line with the bank’s regulatory commitments and in consultation with the Financial Services Union. The bank will support colleagues through alternative opportunities where possible, with a voluntary severance programme available. All aspects of AIB’s reshaping programme will be managed in line with the Lending Standards Board’s ‘Access to Banking Standard.”

