Newtownabbey Danske Bank branch to close

The branch will close on October 22, alongside three other Northern Irish branches- Ballygawley, Hillsborough, and University Road (Belfast).

Commenting on the announcement, Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking, said:

“We shape our business around customer behaviour – and in the last number of years, the way customers use branches has changed considerably. Now, many are choosing to use alternative ways of banking with us, such as our online banking, app or banking on the telephone.

“As a business, we must respond to these changes. This can mean reviewing, and adapting, our investment strategies – sometimes it will include investing more in key branches. Through transformational upgrades, we have invested over £5.5 million in 19 branches across Northern Ireland over the past number of years and we continually look for new opportunities to develop our technology to serve our customers. We are currently planning our next phase of upgrades to key branches across our network and will be investing further in our local branches this year.

“As a prudent business we also need to make difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less and are no longer sustainable. We do not make these decisions lightly.

“I have written to our customers in Mallusk branch to assure them that we remain committed to continuing to meet their banking needs and to share the different ways they can continue to bank with us. Over the coming weeks, customers will also be able to get additional support in our Mallusk and Abbey Centre branches and from our customer contact centre. Our ‘Step by Step’ guide, with guidance on how to use other ways of banking, will be available in the affected branches, or this can be printed on request at any branch or following a phone call.

“If any of our customers have additional concerns, I would encourage them to please speak to us - we will do everything we can to support them through this change.”

South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron has expressed disappointment following the announcement.

The DUP representative said: “This latest bank branch closure will be very disappointing news for the local community especially many small businesses in the area who would rely on cash and cheque transactions and elderly Danske customers who most often do not use online banking.

“Recent years have seen a dramatic decline in bank branches across Northern Ireland with major closures from Bank of Ireland and Santander to name a few. These withdrawals of customer facing banking services are a huge loss to local communities.”

After October 22, Danske Bank will have a network of 32 branches across Northern Ireland.

