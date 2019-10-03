NIHE announce new homes for Antrim and Newtownabbey

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive is due to make a significant investment in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, during 2019/20, to support the delivery of new homes.

Maintaining its housing stock is a priority for the Housing Executive, and this year the organisation will spend £11.08m in the borough on planned and response maintenance to its homes.

This will include external maintenance work to 677 homes, heating installation in 504 homes and double glazing in 196 homes.

This year, they plan to invest almost £1.45m on stock improvements and adaptations for disabled persons.

During 2019/20, in partnership with housing associations, around 173 new homes are planned throughout the borough.

Speaking at a presentation to elected members on Monday, September 30, Colm McQuillan, the Housing Executive’s Director of Housing Services, said: “A range of stakeholders inform our Housing Investment Plan, which is developed as a comprehensive conversation piece for the whole Northern Ireland housing sector.

“We have a good working relationship with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and there is a lot of engagement on priorities.

“As the strategic housing authority for Northern Ireland, we have prepared this Housing Investment Plan to inform the Community Planning Partnership on the state of the housing market; on housing needs; the policy priorities and public sector investment proposals for 2019-23.

“Lots of work needs to be done to meet housing need, to improve housing stock and to provide support for the most vulnerable in our community. We will continue to play our part to ensure this work is delivered efficiently and effectively.”