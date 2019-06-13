Old Mill scheme was first of 5,000 Clanmil homes

Larne’s Old Mill development was the first of 5,000 homes to be built by Clanmil Housing.

The Inver scheme was first registered as a housing association in March 1977.

Old Mill comprises of 13 apartments and 12 bungalows.

Another “flagship” Clanmil development consists of 97 homes at Feldon in Newtownabbey.

A new 48-home development has been earmarked at Carnmoney Road in Glengormley.

The scheme will provide six apartments and 22 houses for families along with 20 apartments for active older people.

It is scheduled to be completed and ready for hand over later this year.

A £6.2million housing scheme in Carrickfergus will see the first social homes in Northern Ireland to be delivered using off-site construction at the former Woodside’s site at Joymount.

Carol McTaggart, Group Director of Development at Clanmil said: “We currently have 930 homes on site throughout Northern Ireland and we’re keen to build more.

“We would love to hear from anyone who has, or knows of, a potential development site that could help us deliver more new homes where they are needed.”

Clanmil Group Chief Executive Clare McCarty said: “Reaching the 5,000 homes milestone is testimony to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team and the valuable input of our partners.

“We are proud to provide modern, comfortable, safe and affordable homes for almost 10,000 people across Northern Ireland. We work really hard to make sure people love living in the homes we provide.”