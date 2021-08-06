Prestigious accolade for Newtownabbey firm

Prosafe has been supplying protective clothing, including PPE, Workwear and Hygiene products, for over 40 years in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the accolade, Managing Director, Paul Evans said: “I am exceptionally proud of our staff at Prosafe for all of their efforts to achieve such a milestone. Our whole team work extremely hard to ensure our customer service is always to the highest standard and our ethos of building relationships with every customer, big or small is being met.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that BUILD magazine have run their highly anticipated Construction and Engineering Awards.

Darren Lennox (General Manager) alongside Paul Evans (Managing Director).

Their goal is to showcase companies globally that are excelling in their industry within an ever-changing business environment.

Due to the global nature of the Construction and Engineering Awards, they connect industry participants virtually from around the globe to recognise the contribution of key players through their quarterly digital publication.

Awards coordinator, Steve Simpson explained: “I offer my sincere congratulations to Prosafe alongside all the winners in this year’s programme. It has been a delight to recognise those that are truly pushing the boundaries of the construction and engineering industries.”

