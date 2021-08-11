£2.4m boost for Asda Ballyclare

As part of the works the store now boasts a larger George department.

The create your own counter has also been revamped to offer custom-made pizzas served hot and ready to take away.

The kiosk, customer service desk and parcel services have been placed at the front of the store to create a customer hub, allowing for easier access and collection and return of parcels from hundreds of retailers and George.com

Work was completed at the Park Street store this summer.

Ursula Leonard, Store Manager at Asda Ballyclare, said: “We’re pleased to finally unveil our new look store which has had one of the biggest revamps in its history.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience whilst work was taking place.”

----

Click here to read Plans for over 110 new social housing units at former Newtownabbey school site

The create your own counter has been revamped to offer custom-made pizzas served hot and ready to take away.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.