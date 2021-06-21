£3.7m EUROSPAR opens in Doagh

The 7,500 sq ft gross space development features a new build EUROSPAR and employs 35 people.

It delivers a fresh food shopping experience customised for the community and is the first of the new fresh concept stores to open in Northern Ireland

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group said: “This community supermarket has been designed and built with a data driven approach in order to provide a mission focused customer proposition tailored for local shoppers.

EUROSPAR Doagh store manager Daniel Duncan and community rep Barbara Logan with Doagh Primary School football team players who helped cut the ribbon at the official store opening.

“It is the first outlet of its kind to open in Northern Ireland, following our new ‘Fresh’ stores initiative, adapted for that community’s particular demands and needs, encouraging increased visits for a great fresh food shopping trip close to home.”

Not only will EUROSPAR Doagh provide an array of local brands from Newtownabbey’s Asher’s Bakery to Jenkin’s local butchery from Ballyclare, but will also have an enhanced offering of Henderson Wholesale’s own brands including The CHEF range of pre-prepared meals, Greengrocer’s fruit and vegetables and the popular SPAR enjoy local range of meats, poultry, baked goods and every day fresh essentials.

Mark continued: “This proposition provides an elevated fresh food offering and meal solutions for tonight’s tea, catering to local demands. This is an innovative approach which Henderson Retail has applied to the new store, and has a vibrant fresh look with a choice of products that will create a standout shopping experience.”

As well as the fresh credentials, the store will feature the latest tech innovation for retail efficiency, including the GLORY cash management system to provide customers with full service yet touch-less cash payment solutions at the tills, and the option of self-scan checkouts for faster and contactless checkout experiences.

EUROSPAR Doagh.

Store Manager, Daniel Duncan explained: “We are bringing a supermarket experience to the local community, which includes a 32-space car park, customer toilet facilities, ATM, an on-site WineFlair off-license and a fuel offering from Texaco.

“Our in-store Post Office will be managed by Eddie Lister, while the fresh food offering will be complemented by Henderson’s dailyDeli hot food counter and Barista Bar coffee, offering a great range of premium coffee including flat whites and hot chocolates.

“We are already engaging with the local community and sponsoring the Doagh Primary School football team. We have also donated bedding plants to the school and pupils Hayley Crowe and Carter Johnston won our colouring competition and helped us officially declare the store open.

“Our community engagement also sees us supporting the Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, and we’ve provided sanitising stations to the Doagh Village Community Association. We also look forward to supporting EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children with initiatives throughout the year.

“We’re delighted to be open and bring even more great value offers, services and facilities to the village.”

----

Click here to read Names sought for new Woodland Trust site in Belfast Hills

--

A message from the Editor: