Pupils help celebrate refurbishment at Newtownabbey convenience store

Work has recently been completed on an extensive refurbishment project at the Manse Road Spar store.

The branch now offers an extensive line of hot and cold foods offerings at the new daily deli counter, complemented by an additional Barista Bar coffee kiosk.

With wider aisles, new flooring and lighting, a much larger range of fresh food and dairy products are now available along with the Butchery and McAtamney’s meat ranges.

Pupils from St MacNissi’s Primary School and Mossley Primary School helped the staff mark the official opening on March 22 with a community fun day.

Commenting on the event, store manager, Chris Currie said: “Our staff really enjoyed hosting children from our local primary schools and it was great to see them so excited and learning more about where our food comes from.

“We are glad to hear they have given the new store their seal of approval and look forward to continuing to serve people right across the local community and engaging with causes that matter to them.”