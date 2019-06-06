Pupils urged to join plastic waste fight

Asda Larne is encouraging local primary schoolchildren to become ‘plastic investigators’ and help the fight against plastic waste.

Pupils are being invited to take part in a series of interactive activities to learn about plastic use and recycling, including a tour of their local Asda store.

In March, the supermarket announced it had removed 6,500 tonnes of plastic packaging from its own-brand products during the past 12 months.

Catherine Mc Callion, Community Champion, at Asda Larne, said: “As well as using less and recycling more plastic ourselves, we want to help our communities to do the same.”

Catherine can be contacted on 028 2826 8500 to book a tour of Asda Larne for school groups.