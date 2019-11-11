Safety upgrade works planned for Ballyclare Bus Station

A programme of upgrade works will commence next week at Ballyclare Bus Station.

This is part of a safety upgrade programme at more than 20 Translink stations which will take place over the next two to three years.

The works are for the improvement of safety for passengers and staff and will include improved lighting, safety signage and resurfacing to operational areas including customer parking.

Temporary closures to the customer parking will be required to facilitate these works. The duration of these closures will be kept to a minimum and further passenger notification will be provided in advance.

There will also be associated works to bus departure areas that may require some temporary reduction of stand numbers. This will be managed locally to ensure continuity of services as usual for passengers.

The works will start on Monday, November 18 and are expected to last up to 12 weeks.

Staff will be on hand to advise passengers of any changes to bus departure stands and we will be working hard to ensure services operate as normal and minimise any impact on customers.