Schools partnership will develop employment skills for digital career

Fifteen schools in Northern Ireland are taking part in an extended initiative to build employability skills for a digital career.

Participating partners include Allstate Northern Ireland, EY, Hayward Hawk, Liberty Information Technology and Microsoft alongside returning partners partners Bespoke Communications, BT, Glandore, Grant Thornton, Instil, Novosco, PwC and Tenacity Works.

Students will engage in problem-based learning with a focus on driving innovation through next-generation technologies such as 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence.

They will also get a view of how ICT impacts various sectors of the economy and learn more about the types of careers enabled and supported by next-generation technology.

Diane Morrow, co-founder, mTech.Academy said: “We are excited to be kicking off year two of mTech.Academy, expanding the programme to reach new schools and engaging with additional leading industry players across the island of Ireland. We saw the impact that this initiative can have on students, educators and parents, particularly in broadening their understanding of new technologies and the education and career pathways open to students, as well as furthering meaningful engagement between schools and employers. We look forward to building on this strong foundation in our second year.”

Michael O’Hara, co-Founder, mTech.Academy said: “Building a highly capable workforce is a major priority for Northern Ireland companies; the 2019 Northern Ireland Skills Barometer cited research that nearly three-quarters of employers lacked confidence that they would be able to find sufficiently skilled people for new vacancies. mTech.Academy is focused on reversing this trend, helping students to build the employability skills that companies across a range of industry sectors need today and into the future.”

Participating schools include Abbey Community College, Antrim Grammar School, Assumption Grammar School, Belfast High School, Dromore High School, Integrated College Dungannon, Lismore Comprehensive School, Regent House School, St. Ciaran’s College, St. Mary’s Grammar School, St. Patrick’s College, St. Patrick’s College Dungannon, St. Ronan’s College, Ulidia Integrated College and Victoria College.