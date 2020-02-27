Shopfront and signage works part of £340k Doagh improvements proposal

A public realm scheme of environmental improvements has been identified for Doagh as part of £1.28m village renewal proposals for Antrim and Newtownabbey.

An expression of interest in an upgrade for the Co Antrim village has been submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for consideration.

The project cost of the upgrade in Doagh is estimated to be in the region of £340,000 and would include shopfront and signage works.

The “poor environmental quality impacted by the condition of particular frontages” in the commercial centre was noted in the Doagh Village Masterplan 2011. This was also said to have been affected by the “standard of public realm at key locations throughout the village”.

It is one of five schemes in Antrim and Newtownabbey which have been submitted to DAERA. The council would be required to pay a quarter of the cost.

Ballyclare Councillor Vera McWilliam, chairperson of Grow South Antrim, said: “I would like to see them progressed. They would certainly help the borough. However, it is a very short timescale.”

All projects must be completed by September 2021.

A £312,000 project linking Ballynure village to a proposed greenway, including footpath and a walking route around McCreary’s Wood has also been proposed.

A 16km greenway for cyclists, walkers and runners has been earmarked for Doagh to Larne passing through Ballyclare and Ballynure.

A strategic plan for a greenway network was published by the Department for Infrastructure in 2016 when £200,000 was announced for the scheme.

In Templepatrick, improvement works for two roundabouts at either entrance of the village at a cost of £70,000 have been proposed.

Expressions of interest have also been made for river walk improvements, viewing platform and facilities for outdoor activity development in Toomebridge as well as works to Cranfield jetty and slipway, toilet block, play area and visitor services at an overall cost of more than £0.5m.

If successful at this stage, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be invited to submit a full application for projects by September 30.

The maximum grant aid available through the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 is £0.5m.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter.