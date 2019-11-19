Small Business support call

The seventh annual Small Business Saturday, which brought in £812m across the UK last year, will take place on December 7.

Encouraging support for the initiative, Newtownabbey woman Louise Brogan, founder of Social Bee NI, said: “I am so pleased with how far Social Bee NI has come over the last few years and am extremely proud to see the continuous growth of the multiple small businesses we have had the pleasure to work with. I can only hope both ours and their success continues for many years to come.

“I am delighted to be selected as a UK Small Business Hero ahead of the next Small Business Saturday.”

Director of Small Business Saturday, Michelle Ovens MBE said: “Each year this campaign has grown in support from government, business and communities alike, and so we can’t wait for December to come round and put small businesses in the spotlight once again.

“Small businesses are the heart of their communities with 5.6 million keeping their local economies moving, providing jobs, training and unique services.

“But this is not just a campaign for one day, it is a year-round celebration of small businesses and we want to ensure the long-term success of those high street heroes and digital stars, with a campaign that showcases their contribution for months before and after Small Business Saturday.”