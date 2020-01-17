The Food Warehouse to open in Newtownabbey

The Food Warehouse has invested more than three quarters of a million pounds in bringing a brand new store to Longwood Retail Park in Newtownabbey.

Launched just five years ago, there are 120 Food Warehouse stores across England, Wales and Scotland, although this will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The 9,500 sq ft supermarket will opens its doors on Tuesday, February 18 creating 30 new jobs and offering shoppers all the great value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.

The Food Warehouse combines the convenience of bulk buying with great value fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3,000 product lines. As well as including exclusive ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals, on a great selection of homeware items.

During the first week of opening, customers will have a chance to win money off vouchers when they shop in store, as well as other giveaways.

Speaking about the new Newtownabbey store, Kristian Barrett, Operations Director for The Food Warehouse, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Newtownabbey, and Northern Ireland.

“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

For more information, check out www.thefoodwarehouse.com or search for ‘Food Warehouse’ on Facebook.