Tim Hortons announce Glengormley opening date

Canadian coffee chain, Tim Hortons will open the new drive thru restaurant at 261-263 Antrim Road, Glengormley, on Tuesday, November 19 at 12pm.

The first 100 customers at the new restaurant will be given a free lunch combo meal to celebrate the opening.

The lucky, early-bird customers can treat themselves to a Tims ® Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or any Grilled Wrap, with a portion of potato wedges and a small drink all free of charge.

Meanwhile, the very first person in the queue for both the drive-thru, and the restaurant, will receive a VIP card entitling them to two free drinks every day for a year!

That’s 730 free Lattes, French Vanillas, or Frozen Lemonades to really quench that thirst.

Then, from the second day of opening, November 20, for a limited time period, the restaurant will be offering a free small drink between the hours of 7am and 10am from the drive thru only.

The restaurant hopes to give guests an opportunity to try the different drinks on offer and get to know the brand better.

The Glengormley location will be the third Tim Hortons® restaurant to open in Northern Ireland, and the first outside of Belfast city centre.

The Tim Hortons brand was founded by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player, who wanted to create a space where everyone would feel at home. Fast forward to 2019, more than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15 per cent of the population – visit the cafés daily.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said: “We are now thrilled to be opening our second Drive Thru site in the heart of Glengormley and can’t wait to open our doors.”