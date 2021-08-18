Abbey students overome challenges to achieve ‘outstanding’ GCSE grades

A spokesperson for the Bridge Road school said: “The steady upward trend in results over recent years has culminated in this amazing success, which was enhanced further with 51 per cent of the group also achieving the all-important GCSE grade C in both English and Maths.

“Despite having had to overcome many challenges over the past two academic years, students worked hard both at home and in school to remain focused on their studies and realise their potential.

“We are thrilled to celebrate fantastic achievements across a wide range of subjects and courses as the college’s motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ became a reality once again this year and shone across so many proud, happy faces.

Principal Mrs Quinn has congratulated students.

“Congratulations must also go to the dedication of teaching staff, mentors and course tutors who have worked tirelessly to help our young people achieve their full potential in these difficult times.”

The spokesperson added: “The continuous rise in GCSE results year on year at Abbey Community College, is testament to the flexible curriculum on offer and the support and encouragement all students receive.

“Staff, students, parents and families can be hugely proud of what has been achieved. These fantastic outcomes have opened so many new doors into the future.

“Consequently, the largest number of students ever have already signed up to return to continue their studies in Sixth Form. Others will take vocational routes and for some the world of work beckons.

The Bridge Road school is looking forward to welcoming pupils back to study A levels.

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, Governors, Staff and the entire Abbey family wish all of our Year 12 students good luck and continued success on whatever path they choose.

“Any prospective Year 13 students who wish to discuss our A Level options should visit the college website www.abbeycommunitycollege.co.uk”

All smiles at Abbey Community College.

Students received their grades on August 12.

The college’s motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ became a reality.

The assembly hall was full of happy pupils on Thursday.

Students achieved an outstanding 100 per cent five plus A* - C grades.