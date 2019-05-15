Alert after children seen on railway tracks

Police have issued an urgent warning after children were seen playing on railway tracks.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday following reports from NI Railways about children playing on the train tracks in the Larne area.

PSNI Larne is urging parents to check the whereabouts of their children.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “Safety is our top priority. Many young people are oblivious to the very real dangers of ‘messing around’ near railway stations and tracks.

“Access to tracks is trespass and we actively pursue those who engage in trespass and anti-social behaviour.

“We undertake on-going education and information campaigns, including in-school activity, advising of and encouraging, safe use of railways and we would urge young people to consider the consequences of their actions”.

Meanwhile, rail safety is being promoted through a school theatre production this week.

Ulidia Integrated College in Carrick is one of the schools which will be hosting the “Crossing the Lines” production during a tour of Northern Ireland.

Richard Knox, Translink’s Head of Rail Service Operations, said: “Trains remain one of the safest ways to travel and we have been promoting this message during engagement with youth audiences. Replay Theatre Company received detailed insight from young people involved in last years’ workshops. Young people realise that dangers and potential threats come from misuse of trains and railway property”.

“The #crossingthelines initiative and production has allowed us to work with students in a positive, creative and engaging way.

“Working with young people to influence other youth audiences and passengers makes our campaign even more credible and will help us to encourage safe and responsible behaviour at stations and on board our trains and to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for all our customers”.