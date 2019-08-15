‘Amazing’ A level Results at Hazelwood College

Hazelwood Integrated College is celebrating amazing success at A level with a fantastic 77 per cent achieving three A*-C.

This is up 9 per cent on last year’s figure, whilst 96 per cent of students achieved three A*-E at A level.

Holly Livingstone, Judy Ho and Sasha Maginness.

100 per cent of pupils achieved at least two A levels grade A* - E.

These results mean the college is amongst the top performing non-selective schools.

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “With such high rates of social deprivation in our catchment areas, it is inspiring to see that the college is also bucking the trend with regards to results for students entitled to free school meals with 85 per cent achieving three A levels A*-C, a staggering 33.5 per cent above the Northern Ireland Average of 51.5 per cent.

“It is impossible to select a ‘top performing’ subject this year as the results have been so good across the whole curriculum. More traditional subjects however, such as English Literature and History have had a particularly good year.

Patrice Tancogne and Cillian Dornan.

“There was also 100 per cent success in subjects such as Art, Construction, Business, Travel and Tourism, Health and Social Care, ICT, Hospitality, Performing Arts, Sports Studies, Creative iMedia and Public Services. Results are also excellent in Applied Science, Photography & Moving Image Arts.”

The spokesperson added: “Amongst the top performing boys is Head Boy, Tony Carlisle who achieved three A* grades and has been accepted into Ulster University to study Sports Studies.

“Another top boy is Aidan Thompson who achieved two A* and a B and is also for Ulster University to study Photography.

“Amongst our top performing girls is Sara Short who achieved three A* grades, Seana Molloy who achieved two A* and an A and Wiktoria Urbanczyk with A* BB who will study Psychology at Queens University.

Megan Cooke.

“Taking an alternative route to university is Patrice Tancogne who has been accepted to begin an apprenticeship in plumbing with Belfast Metropolitan College.”

Principal, Máire Thompaon is delighted with the results.

She said: “Once again it is great to witness the A level students at Hazelwood achieve their dreams.

“I congratulate the students and their parents as well as all the staff of the college. I wish all of them great success in their years ahead.”