Apprentice Rocco all set to fuel the future

Rocco Quinn (16) from Templepatrick is set to fuel the future having been successful in applying for a gas engineering apprenticeship with Phoenix Energy Services.

Rocco joined the apprenticeship scheme with the company in recent weeks to start learning about the gas industry and work towards securing a full-time gas engineer role. The apprenticeship runs for three years, providing an extensive training programme covering asset management, system servicing and inspections.

Duncan Whelan, Phoenix Energy Services, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rocco to the team, despite being one of the youngest applicants in the programme he has been very enthusiastic and keen to learn about the trade which helped him stand out.”

Rocco said: “I’ve always wanted to do something practical and having left school at 16 when I saw the Phoenix Apprenticeship advertised I knew it was the right role for me and I was over the moon when I found out I was successful for it.”