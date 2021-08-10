Ballyclare High students celebrate “brilliant” grades

100 per cent of pupils secured pass grades in three or more A level subjects with 93 per cent of them recording three or more A*-C grades. A*/A grades account for over 60 per cent of the total and 86 per cent of all grades were B or above.

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the academic achievements of our pupils. There is much to celebrate after another year of disruption to learning.

“Pupils have worked so hard, focused on ensuring their assessments all year reflected their best and that has culminated in huge reward for individuals and an all-round sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

Securing 4 A grades at AS level Ballyclare High pupils Katie Conn, Connie Duncan, Peter Gillespie, Lucy Murray and Kerry McCabe celebrate.

“40 per cent of pupils secured three or more A*/A grades and that is testimony to their ability and their resilience combined with high quality teaching and approaches that had to be crafted to the ever-changing circumstances we all faced.

“Pupils, staff and parents should feel very proud of such brilliant achievements.”

Amy McGookin former Head Girl celebrates with Dr Rainey on achieving an A star grade and 2 A grades at A level.

Dr Rainey congratulates Ballyclare High pupils Megan Stewart, Molly Scott and Rebecca McKenzie on achieveing 4 A grades at AS level.

Dr Rainey Principal Ballyclare High School congratulates Leah McDonald and Ellen Spence on their achievement of 4 A grades at AS level.

Freya McKinty top A level student at Ballyclare High with 4 A star grades achieved.

Alex Corr Ballyclare High pupil happy with his three A grades at AS level.

AS pupil Amy Blackbourne who secured 4 A grades at AS level with Yasmin Kidd who achieved 2 A star and an A grade at A level.

Top AS students at Ballyclare High Emilie Montgomery, Megan Cochrane and Issy McGrugam who all gained 4 A grades.