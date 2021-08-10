Ballyclare High students celebrate “brilliant” grades
Pupils and staff at Ballyclare High are once again celebrating “outstanding” A level results this morning (Tuesday).
100 per cent of pupils secured pass grades in three or more A level subjects with 93 per cent of them recording three or more A*-C grades. A*/A grades account for over 60 per cent of the total and 86 per cent of all grades were B or above.
Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the academic achievements of our pupils. There is much to celebrate after another year of disruption to learning.
“Pupils have worked so hard, focused on ensuring their assessments all year reflected their best and that has culminated in huge reward for individuals and an all-round sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.
“40 per cent of pupils secured three or more A*/A grades and that is testimony to their ability and their resilience combined with high quality teaching and approaches that had to be crafted to the ever-changing circumstances we all faced.
“Pupils, staff and parents should feel very proud of such brilliant achievements.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.