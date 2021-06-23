Ballyclare school focussing on students’ wellbeing

A variety of events are being staged based around the Five Steps to Wellbeing theme.

These themes are: Connect, Keep Learning, Take Notice, Give and Get Active.

Activities will include giving back to their local community through a litter pick in the town; learning how the brain reacts to stress and how to control this response; making origami cranes, which represent peace and victory, which will form a display in school; and connect with each other through poetry.

Pupils completing a litter pick in Ballyclare.

Pupils will also take part in cardio desk drumming, a multi-sports afternoon and receive kindness in the form of free ice cream.

The week has been put together to celebrate and encourage the ‘Be MindKind’ programme that has been running in the school from September, led by Mrs Hazel Wynn.

This bespoke programme initially came about as it was felt that the Rashee Road school’s pupils needed access to resources which would enable them to consider their own mental health and wellbeing, particularly over the home-schooling period.

The launch in September focussed mainly on Reconnecting; reconnecting with friends, teachers and learning in a changed environment.

Students received free ice cream.

Mrs Wynn, Healthy Schools’ Co-ordinator in charge of the week, said: “Feeling good about ourselves and having the skills to help us to cope with difficult situations and feelings is central to our pupils’ health and wellbeing.

“In-house resources have been prepared for our pupils in the form of videos, worksheets, discussion opportunities which attempt to encourage pupils to look for positive solutions and coping mechanisms towards common issues that arise from time to time in our young people’s lives.

“This week has been greatly looked forward to not only as a celebration of getting through a challenging school year for us all, but also to remind and encourage our whole school community to share our feelings with others, and to acknowledge how important it is to take time out each day to consider our own mental health.”

Year 9 pupils show just how happy they are with the Giving strand of MindKind Week.

