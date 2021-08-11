Ballyclare Secondary pupils achieve ‘best results for five years’

Speaking to the Times, Principal of the Doagh Road school, Mrs Bell said: “The results obtained in GCE and BTEC Level 3 courses are the best results we have achieved in five years.

“71 per cent of our Year 14 pupils have secured all three of their results at grades at A* to C. This is a truly wonderful achievement and an increase in 5 per cent on the grades achieved last year!

“There were many outstanding performances and it was a joy to see so many young people achieve such positive results following a very different and challenging Sixth Form experience.

Jack Kirkpatrick (A*A C at GCE A Level), James Henderson (AAA at GCE A Level) and Sam Kyle (AAC at GCE A Level) and Mrs K Bell Principal.

“Nine of our young people have been awarded the top grades in all three subjects. In the school Assembly Hall were happy young people and staff and delighted parents and carers.

“Our young people deserve this high level of success, they worked hard, with determination, resilience and a maturity that was impressive. The disruption to their education caused by the Covid pandemic was not going to be a barrier to their success.

“The outgoing Year 14 was a very dedicated and hardworking year group and this was clearly evident throughout their seven years in school. Even during the periods of lockdown and school closure they worked hard. They deserve their high levels of attainment and as a staff we are absolutely delighted for them.”

Mrs Bell continued: “This year 65 per cent of our pupils achieved at least one top grade and many of the year group have achieved all of their grades at Grade C and above. The vast majority of our young people achieved all of their grades at A* to E, this is a remarkable achievement and a tremendous success story for all!

Mrs K Bell, Principal, Anna Thompson (AAB at GCE A Level) Mrs Thompson (Mother).

“What stands out with the grades awarded this year is the consistency of achievement across all subjects. Our achievements this year are on a par with many schools in the selective sector and clear evidence that with hard work and the support of dedicated teachers our young people can achieve at the very highest levels.

“This was very evident in the work completed by pupils and staff on online learning platforms during school closure and when staff and pupils were affected by periods of self-isolation – the hard work continued.

“Our pupils have excelled in a wide range of courses including academic and vocational courses and we believe that providing a curriculum that is broad and varied ensures that pupils engage in courses they are actually interested in and this improves levels of attainment.

“We are delighted to report that a number of our subjects achieved a success rate of 100 per cent A* to C grades. This is fantastic for the young people and the staff who deliver these courses, which included GCE Performing Arts, GCE Art and Design, GCE Health and Social Care, GCE Media and Film Studies, GCE Moving Image Arts, GCE Accounting, GCE Business Studies, GCE Geography, GCE Music, GCE Religious Studies, GCE Life and Health Science and BTEC Level 3 in Sports Studies and Child Care, Learning and Development.

Mrs McBrinn, (Mother) Lauryn McBrinn (AAB at GCE A Level), Mrs Patterson,(Mother) Emma Patterson (A*AA at GCE A Level) and Mrs K Bell Principal.

“Further to this it is worthy of note that all of the pupils who studied BTEC Level 3 in Child Care, Learning and Development all achieved the top grade of Distinction which is an outstanding achievement!”

Mrs Bell added: “As a school we value all of the grades achieved by all our pupils, whether that is an A* or an E grade. It is our ethos that all pupils should have a rewarding educational experience and we aim for ‘personal excellence’ – this is something every pupil can achieve.

“All our young people have to work incredibly hard to achieve their grades, attaining three GCE A Levels and BTEC Level 3 courses is a tremendous achievement and we are delighted for all our Year 14 pupils.

“Many pupils have already secured their places at university and further education colleges. Others have been successful in gaining apprenticeships and some have already entered their chosen area of employment. We wish them all continuing success as they continue on their education journey or take up their place in the world of work.

Mrs Dudgeon, Erin Dudgeon (AAB grades at GCE A Level) and Leah Dudgeon (Sister and former pupil).

“Year 13 pupils have achieved an impressive set of results in their GCE AS Courses. These results are very encouraging and build a solid platform for pupils to build on next year.

“It is always a pleasure to see pupils rewarded for their hard work. Many of our pupils achieved all three grades at Grade C and above a truly fantastic achievement.

“As a school we aim to challenge and inspire all our pupils regardless of ability and it is very pleasing to note that our pupils have been able to achieve above and beyond their expectations in the wide range of courses available to them.

“This year’s results were fantastic and very encouraging and represent further improvement on previous years.

“As we reflect on all that has happened because of the pandemic what is evident is that our teachers believed that our young people were capable of attaining very good grades and the evidence gathered supported this.

“The targets seemed right for each young person and with high quality teaching and encouragement; pupils strived to be the best they could be.

Abby Turbitt, Scott Meekin, Adam Hamilton and Sarah Halligan ( all achieving high levels of success in Year 13 AS Levels).

“Success comes when everyone works together. Even though the examinations were cancelled the work ethic from pupils and staff alike has pulled us through a very challenging time for staff, pupils and education as a whole.

“Pupils and staff have all worked extremely hard and deserve the great results they have achieved. We also acknowledge the support of parents and carers and the very important part they continue to play in the success of Ballyclare Secondary School.”

