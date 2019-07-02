Ballyclare student wins inspirational award

A Ballyclare student, who is the sole carer of his mum, won a prestigious accolade at the recent Northern Regional College Student Awards.

Daniel Trew won the Inspirational Student of the Year award at the college’s award ceremony.

Daniel, who is currently studying Health and Social Care at the college is the sole care giver for his mother who has a diagnosis of advanced Multiple Sclerosis.

Daniel was nominated for the award by teaching staff at the college who commended his solid, dependable manner and academic achievements, which have seen him achieve distinctions in all modules and carrying out 100 hours work placement.

Daniel was instrumental in fundraising within the college for Assistance Dogs NI. His efforts with the ‘Dawg Day’ raised £1,100 for the charity.