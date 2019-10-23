Ballyclare students take lead role for charity to help families break free from hunger

Students from Ballyclare Secondary School are taking a lead role for a charity helping families break free from hunger in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Pupils have participated in a training session to become youth ambassadors for aid charity Concern Worldwide.

They learned about the work of the international development organisation and will now represent the charity in their school.

The training will equip them to give presentations to inspire pupils and teachers in their school to take part in Concern’s 24-hour sponsored food or digital fast on November 21. Funds raised on the day will go towards the charity’s ‘Free from Hunger’ appeal.

Concern’s Community Fundraiser Dylan Murdock said: “The programme has really engaged students to think more broadly about some of the issues communities around the world face.

“In some places, conflict and climate change make it very difficult for people to access food. And it is the poorest and most vulnerable who suffer most.”

All donations made as part of the fast before December 24 will be matched pound for pound by the UK government to go towards Concern’s work in the Central African Republic, where poor nutrition has led to the country being ranked as the world’s hungriest.

For more information, visit www.concern.org.uk/fast