Beggs congratulates East Antrim Honours recipients

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has congratulated recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

In a statement, Mr Beggs said: “Congratulations to Queen’s birthday honours recipients across Northern Ireland, with special mention to Jacqueline Stewart MBE (services to education at Downshire School) and Walter Lambe MBE (East Antrim Boys’ Brigade).”

Also paying tribute was Carrickfergus Academy which offered “congratulations and best wishes” to the former principal, describing her as a “very worthy recipient”.