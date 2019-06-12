BEM Birthday Honour for Greenisland teacher

Congratulations have been offered to Greenisland woman Heather Gracey for services to the Lisburn community.

Heather is one of a number of East Antrim residents to be awarded a gong.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “Congratulations to friend, Greenisland resident and Lisburn school teacher Heather Gracey on her well-deserved honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.”

Heather who was awarded a BEM is a senior teacher at Wallace High School in Lisburn.

In 2013, she was credited as being “instrumental” in the school raising £100,000 for the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children. The school has been praised for having “worked tirelessly to help other children and their families”.

The following year, the school presented a cheque for £13,550 to the Pancreatic Cancer UK charity.

The sum was raised in memory Bill Wilson, the school’s Head of Mathematics and a senior teacher.

Speaking at the time, Heather said: “Wallace is well-known in Northern Ireland for its pupils’ passion for charity and its success in raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK has exceeded all expectations.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has also extended his congratulations to Her Majesty’s Birthday Honour recipients in East Antrim.

The gongs recognise the outstanding achievements and service of citizens in a wide range of roles across the United Kingdom.