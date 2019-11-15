Doagh pupils make generous donation to African students

Pupils and staff from Doagh Primary School were delighted to be able to donate some of their old text books and resources to a school in Chitokoloki in the North-western province of Zambia.

The generous effort was kindly organised through Robert Armstrong, who often leads the school’s assemblies.

Mr Armstrong recently organised transportation for the books and teaching materials to Mr Kafwale, the local school principal in Chitokoloki.

In a message to Doagh Primary, Mr Kafwale said that the books the Main Street school sent to the southern African country will greatly help the education and learning of the children and expressed his sincere thanks.

For more information about Doagh Primary, check out the school’s website or follow @DoaghPrimary on Twitter.