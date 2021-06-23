Edmund Rice College recognised in prestigious UK teaching awards

The Glengormley school was honoured with a Silver Award in The Lockdown Hero Award for Learner and Community Support for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

The Hightown Road college responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by introducing a range of initiatives to provide support to pupils, parents, and the wider community, including the Community Hub which provides a digital toolkit of support on issues such as special educational needs, wellbeing and mental health.

Edmund Rice College has now been shortlisted to win one of just 15 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Colette Deery, Geraldine Davey, Paul Berne (Principal), David McClelland and Mark O’Hare (Vice-Principal).

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise school staff for their incredible work.

The celebrations follow new data which shows how the previous year’s lock downs have significantly changed how families view the role of teachers.

Paul Berne, Principal of Edmund Rice College said: “This award is testament to the hard work, dedication and most importantly care demonstrated by the whole school community during an incredibly challenging time.

“I am very proud of our staff, pupils and families.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

This year marks its 22nd year of celebrating, award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, head teachers and lecturers across the UK.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Thank a Teacher Day gives us all a chance - children, families, all of us - to pay tribute to those wonderful educators who change more lives than they will ever know.

“Today we say thank you to the teachers who have helped our young people navigate these most difficult of times, and who will continue to inspire countless young minds over the coming years.”

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, added: “After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges.

“We hope the celebrations show how much you are appreciated, and that your hard work has not gone unnoticed.”

