Entries sought for first Belfast City Marathon School Cook Off

A new competition is encouraging secondary school students here to cook up a healthy recipe for success.

During February, the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon will be celebrating their official health month with a full schedule of activities, promotional visits and competitions planned across Northern Ireland with official sponsors, including the first ever ‘Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon School Cook Off’.

They are inspiring secondary school pupils to get involved and submit a healthy recipe, focusing on locally sourced ingredients which can be bought from a local SPAR store.

The recipe can be either a breakfast, lunch or dinner dish – one which encourages pupils to stay full and healthy for longer.

Bronagh Luke (Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group) said: “We are delighted to be involved with this new health initiative focusing on Secondary Schools and a younger audience.

“The new Secondary Schools Cook Off is a perfect way to encourage healthier eating in school and at home.”

Five recipes will be selected by a panel and put to the public vote on Belfast Live to select their favourite from Monday, February 17, through to midnight Thursday, February 20.

The winning school will receive £250 cash from Belfast City Marathon, as well as a £100 SPAR Gift Voucher, a Tayto Castle Tour and each pupil in the class will receive a goodie bag (maximum of 25).

All four runner-schools will each receive £100 cash from Belfast City Marathon.

Secondary schools ready to take on the challenge can download an application form now by visiting the website www.belfastcitymarathon.com/news

Application forms must be completed and submitted with your recipe, accompanied by an image of your dish, via email to eimear.degan@belfastcitymarathon.org or by post to the Marathon Office by Friday, February 7.

The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon will take place from the iconic Stormont Estate on Sunday, May 3, with a full line up of events to suit all levels of fitness.

These will include: the Marathon and Wheelchair Race, the Team Relay, Eight Mile Walk and the Fun Run.

Participants are being encouraged to #MakeItCount in 2020 and run, walk or wheel for official charity partner, Cancer Focus NI to help more people survive from cancer.

Entries can be made via mobile or desktop at www.belfastcitymarathon.com with a middle rate available until Friday, February 28.

Final entry will be on April 10.