Equine Management graduation success for east Antrim students

Ciara Davison, Carrickfergus and Adam Thompson, Ballyclare, attended the small scale event for Foundation Degree in Equine Management graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Seamus McAlinney, head of Equine at Enniskillen campus, welcomed CAFRE director, Martin McKendry; Professor Aine McKillop Associate Dean, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University and Jane Elliott, Equine Higher Education Programme manager at CAFRE to lead in the ceremony.

In his address to students, Mr McKendry said that: “Despite the challenges of remote learning and online assessments, you have reached a significant milestone along the path of knowledge and learning and you should be very proud of your achievements.

Adam Thompson from Ballyclare was presented with a Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Management, at CAFRE Enniskillen graduation celebration.

I have no doubt that the education and training which you have received at Enniskillen Campus will place you in a very strong position to compete successfully in a tough marketplace.”

The 2020 and 2021 Foundation Degree in Equine Management graduates are now members of the CAFRE Alumni.

Mr McAlinney encouraged graduates to “consider their qualification as a stepping stone along a lifelong journey of education and learning”.

2020 Foundation Degree in Equine Management graduates, Chloe Hunt, Ballymena and Ciara Davison, Carrickfergus.

