GCSE success at Hazelwood College

It was all smiles at Hazelwood Integrated College as 91 per cent of students obtained five or more GCSE grades A*- C this year.

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “This figure is well above the Northern Ireland Average of 77.3 per cent for non-selective schools and again places the college in the DENI Upper Quartile.

VP Mrs Leslie with Pearse O'Hara and Louis Morgan.

“The percentage of students achieving five or more GCSEs including English and Maths remains consistently high and also in the DENI Upper Quartile for comparable schools.

“Today’s amazing set of results is evidence of the hard work from the students, the ongoing support from the parents/guardians and the continued professionalism and dedication from our teachers. This success continues our improvement journey to become one of the top non-selective schools in Northern Ireland.”

The spokesperson added: “Among top achieving subjects are English Literature, ICT, Art, Engineering, Health and Social Care, Princes Trust, Moving Image Arts, History, Business, Sports Studies, Travel and Tourism and Personal and Social Development.

“Amongst the top achieving students were Sam McClelland, Lilli McCourt, Deaglan Cleary, Natasha Cooke, Emma Getgood, James Houston and Jack Marshall.

Principal Ms Thompson, Ronan Doyle and Head of Year Mr Millar.

“With this outstanding set of GCSE results Hazelwood Integrated College look forward to welcoming these pupils to Post 16 in order to build on this excellent foundation for A level studies.”

Principal, Máire Thompson, congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success.

Ms Thompson said: “I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results. I would also like to commend the efforts of all of the pastoral staff, especially the Year Tutors, who have provided the individual care and attention that has enabled so many of our pupils to meet and, in many cases, exceed their personal targets.

“The breadth of opportunities now open to our pupils proves that hard work brings its own rewards and I wish them all the best.”