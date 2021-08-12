Glengormley GCSE results remain ‘highest on record’

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “With almost all pupils attaining passes in up to 12 GCSE subjects, the leavers of 2021 have a bright future ahead.

“Many of this year group have chosen to remain as pupils of Glengormley High School to undertake A Level study, whilst others have opted to join local Further Education provisions to undertake apprenticeships and vocational qualifications.”

In highlighting the amazing resilience shown by his pupils, Principal Massey commented: “When we work hard, it pays off. Today was a learning day for me as a school Principal - collaboration between staff, pupil and parent can pay off huge results.

Students received awards on August 12.

“I wish to add my thanks to the amazing Glengormley High School staff for always going above and beyond, partnering with pupils and parents to make sure we could get these results. This cohort of pupils have now earned an amazing foundation for their next stage in life - each leaving with high quality qualifications which has opened exciting new doors.

“Two days ago, our A Level results were outstanding - well above the Northern Ireland Average for similar schools and our GCSE results remain the highest on our record. With almost 200 new Year 8 children joining us in a couple of weeks - life in Glengormley High School has just become even more exciting.”

