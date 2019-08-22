Glengormley students produce ‘phenomenal results’

Pupils at Edmund Rice College were in celebration mode again this week – today was the turn of the GCSE pupils to emulate the success of last week’s record A Level results.

A spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “A total of 86 per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at the top grades A*-C. This is remarkably 15 per cent above the Northern Ireland average.

Robert Robertson, Shay Burns and Matthew Murphy collecting their results.

“Pupils and their families were overjoyed with the individual and collective success. There was a fantastic buzz around the college this morning with smiles, hugs and tears of joy all round.”

Praising the students, Acting Principal Paul Berne said: “These are a phenomenal set of results which once again reflect the hard work of pupils, their supportive parents and the dedicated staff of Edmund Rice College.

“Our school continues to consistently deliver top class results, which we are all immensely proud of.”