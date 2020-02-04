Gold award for Doagh Primary

Staff and students at Doagh Primary School celebrated receiving their Gold Sustrans Active Travel award on Friday, January 24.

They join a prestigious club of only five schools in Northern Ireland to have been awarded Gold status for championing cycling, scooting and walking to school.

A spokesperson for the Main Street school said: “Doagh will continue to promote and inspire active travel by introducing a ‘Walking Bus’ in the Spring term and by celebrating the efforts of their children to stay fit and healthy whilst also reducing traffic and pollution outside their school grounds.”

The accolade was presented by Johnny McCrystal from Sustrans NI.

Special guests also attended the presentation assembly, including Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth, Paul Girvan MP, John Blair MLA, Ald Danny Kinahan and Gary Bissett (Larne and Inver Garden Centre).