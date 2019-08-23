Good attendance ‘vital for a life changing education’

Students and staff at Glengormley High School celebrated a record breaking year for GCSE results.

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “Last year, Glengormley High School achieved the highest percentage of pupils gaining 5+ A*-C grades (including English and Maths) in the history of the school.

Senior Teacher Mrs Jackson with Sarah Ali.

“The 2019 cohort has just increased this new record by a further 8 per cent. With many departments achieving 100 per cent pass rates including Art and Design and Music, closely followed by amazing results for Digital Technology (96 per cent), Science (91 per cent), IT Users (92 per cent) and English Literature (86 per cent).”

Commenting on this year’s results, Principal, Richard Massey said: “These amazing results don’t just happen, but take determination, toil and focus by student and teacher.

“My staff in Glengormley High School are a true asset to this community and their determination to get the best results for our pupils makes me so proud to lead this team.

“It’s about staff, pupils and parents working together, caring together and sharing a common focus. Our attendance rates increased by 4 per cent this year, indicating that our pupils and parents recognise that good attendance is vital for a life changing education.”

Principal Ricky Massey with Philip Croker.

Principal with Joel Rodgers.

Principal with Holly Bell and Katie Nelson.

Zach McAuley, Saul Anderson, Josh Moore and Ryan Gould.