Hazelwood pupils put best foot forward during Daily Mile initiative

Students at Hazelwood Integrated College became the first post primary school pupils in Northern Ireland to officially take part in the ‘Daily Mile’ scheme on Friday, September 20.

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “The aim of The Daily Mile is to improve the physical, social, emotional and mental health and wellbeing of our children – regardless of age, ability or personal circumstances.

“The Daily Mile has already been rolled out in many primary schools, but this is the first time a post primary school has registered with the initiative.

“Coinciding with the launch of ‘Psychology Week’ in association with NI British Psychological Society the first Daily Mile took place at 11am. The Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasoumma took part with 230 Year 8 students and staff, along with representatives from Stranmillis University, the Public Health Agency, Ulster University and The British Psychological Society.”