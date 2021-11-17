Hazelwood teacher wins anti-bullying award

Department of Education Minister Michele McIllveen MLA announced that Mrs Robb was to receive the accolade to an online audience on November 15 as part of Anti-Bullying Week.

The award was launched at this year’s event to acknowledge and honour those in educational environments who go above and beyond the call of duty to prevent and respond to bullying and to raise awareness of bullying.

She will receive an award and an overnight stay with breakfast for two people at Europa Hotel in Belfast, courtesy of Hastings Hotels.

Maria Robb from Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtownabbey is pictured with members of the Post 16 Leadership Team who nominated her for being an ambassador for anti-bullying for many years within the college.

Mrs Robb was nominated by the Post 16 Leadership Team for being an ambassador for anti-bullying for many years within the Newtownabbey college.

The pupils said: “She is committed to promoting positive behaviour and a safe environment where we can learn, socialise and play.

“Every year during Anti-Bullying Week Mrs Robb delivers assemblies to each year group on bullying. She also creates and displays helpful posters around our college on hints to stop bullying.

“Mrs Robb partnered with the Diana Awards (Anti-bullying campaign). This involved a group of students from each year group being trained to become ambassadors and a voice for all.”

One of the teacher’s most-enjoyed activities was The Daily Mile Fit for Life challenge which saw children meet every morning for a walk to promote positive wellbeing.

She also holds daily drop-in sessions for students.

Anti-Bullying Week 21 runs from November 15-19.

The event, which is in its 16th year, has the running theme, ‘One Kind Word’ which aims to encourage children and young people from across Northern Ireland to speak kindly to others to break the cycle of bullying.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink and The Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland (SBNI). NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children’s Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education.

Aoife Nic Colaim, Anti-Bullying Co-ordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) said: “We are delighted to be launching our 16th Anti-Bullying Week in Northern Ireland and look forward to spreading kindness, not just throughout the week-long event but in the wake of it and for years to come.”

----

--

A message from the Editor: