In pictures: Achievers celebrate at Abbey Community College

Abbey Community College students celebrated academic excellence on A level results day with some outstanding individual performances.

The smiling, happy faces of students, staff and parents reflected success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses.

Matthew Boyd and Tyler Green.

A spokesperson for the Bridge Road school said: “The Abbey family is hugely proud of all our Year 14 students and their amazing achievement which is testament to high quality teaching, their hard work and commitment and the support and encouragement of staff and parents.

“They thoroughly deserve their success and have certainly made our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality! We are thrilled that 67 per cent of students achieved three plus A*-C grades, once again out-performing the Northern Ireland average for similar schools. An outstanding 88 per cent of all entries gained an A*-C grade and 100 per cent of students achieved two plus A*-E.”

The highest achievers this year were: Dylan Lundie A* A* A*, Sarah Williamson A* A* B, Ben Mulli A*A B, Jordan Sloan A A A, Curtis Hill A*A*C, Jade Clarke A* A* C, Emma Meek A* A* C, Tyler Green A* A* C, Aaron Wright A A C and Marcus Foster A* B C.

The school spokesperson added: “We are extremely proud of the many other students who achieved their personal best right across the curriculum, many exceeding their expectations and opening doors to new opportunities.

Courtney Campbell.

“Abbey Community College celebrates everyone’s achievement; staff and students have worked hard together, been supported by parents and we all enjoy the rewards of success.

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, staff and Governors acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to our school community. It has been a privilege to teach and work with them and we wish them continued success in education or the world of work.

“They are amazing role models for future generations of young people at Abbey Community College.

Owen Mc Clurg with his mum.

Jamie Hewitt, Calvin Mc Cullough and Marcus Foster.