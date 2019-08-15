In pictures: Ballyclare High students celebrate A level results

Pupils and staff at Ballyclare High celebrated outstanding A level results this morning.

For the third year in a row scores across all key indicators have risen.

Dr Michelle Rainey Principal and Eoin Metcalfe who gained A* with 3A and is going to QUB to study Chemistry. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

A total of 99.9 per cent of students secured pass grades in three or more A level subjects with 82 per cent of them recording three or more A*-C grades.

A*/A grades account for 43 per cent of the total, a province-busting figure and over three-quarters of all grades were B or above.

The top student was Eoin Metcalfe with four A*/A grades followed by Nukul Rajpoot with four A grades and 30 pupils secured three or more A*/A grades.

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal of Ballyclare High School said: “I am thrilled with the academic achievements of our pupils. They have worked so hard, in partnership with their teachers and with the support of their parents, to secure the grades needed for university.

Dr Michelle Rainey Principal (Centre) with Jack Bartley 2A* and A and Luke Nugent 2A* and A. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

“I am also proud once again to see a year group of fabulously articulate and socially accomplished young people step forward confidently to embark upon their next stage in their lives; congratulations and best wishes to you all, you are brilliant!

“Ballyclare High School has a culture of nurturing and developing potential so each child can be their best and days like today are testimony to that.”

Issac McCollum B, C,E , Charlotte Robinson 3A* and Scott Mrshall 3A*. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

Fay Hunter 2A* A, Edel McIlroy 3A , Aimee Hamilton 3A* and Aimee Jenkins A* A B. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

Lauren Kilgore 4A, Timothy Moore 4A, Ellen Bowden 4A and Franki Gammon 4A. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

Philip Rainey 4A, Jay Dundee 1A* 2A and Stewart Hull 2A8 B. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �'Thursday 15 August 2019'Ballyclare High School'Mrs Sharon Kent head of year 14 with Lucy McCammond 3A

Faith Thompson 4A, Erin Manson 3A B and Ellen White 4A. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �

Adam Clarke 2A* and A. Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye �