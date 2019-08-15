In pictures: Ballyclare High students celebrate A level results
Pupils and staff at Ballyclare High celebrated outstanding A level results this morning.
For the third year in a row scores across all key indicators have risen.
A total of 99.9 per cent of students secured pass grades in three or more A level subjects with 82 per cent of them recording three or more A*-C grades.
A*/A grades account for 43 per cent of the total, a province-busting figure and over three-quarters of all grades were B or above.
The top student was Eoin Metcalfe with four A*/A grades followed by Nukul Rajpoot with four A grades and 30 pupils secured three or more A*/A grades.
Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal of Ballyclare High School said: “I am thrilled with the academic achievements of our pupils. They have worked so hard, in partnership with their teachers and with the support of their parents, to secure the grades needed for university.
“I am also proud once again to see a year group of fabulously articulate and socially accomplished young people step forward confidently to embark upon their next stage in their lives; congratulations and best wishes to you all, you are brilliant!
“Ballyclare High School has a culture of nurturing and developing potential so each child can be their best and days like today are testimony to that.”