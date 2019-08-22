In pictures: Ballyclare High students perform ‘exceptionally well’

Staff and students at Ballyclare High School are celebrating after this year’s GCSE results were released.

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “This year all pupils have been examined in new courses and grade boundaries have been re-calibrated across the province with the award of fewer top grades.

Jacob Simpson 4A*, 4A and Toby Claxton 8A* 2A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

“Despite this, pupils have maintained the consistently high standards. A total of 57 pupils secured all A*/A (9-7) grades, 28 had nine A*/A grades and 14 had an incredible 10 A*/As.

“92 per cent of pupils walk away today with seven or more A*/C grades and can be assured of a fabulously confident start to A level study.”

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, added: “Our pupils’ GCSE results have always compared very well indeed with the NI grammar school indicators. This year they have held up against the adjusted grade boundaries and that is splendid.

“I am also particularly pleased with the top class pass rate for English and Maths. Our young people are fantastic, they mature into fine young men and women of whom we are very proud, each one a success story.

Nicholas Johnston 5A*, 5A and James Jiang 6A*, 4A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

“I also applaud staff and parents who have a worked so hard to them in reaching their full potential.”

Rory Little 8A*, 3A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Principal Dr Michelle Rainey with Megan Stewart 10A*, A and Rebecca McKenzie 10A*, A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Ballyclare's top pupil Freya McKinty who passed with 11A*'s with a very proud Principal Dr Michelle Rainey. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Principal Dr Michelle Rainey with Molly Scott 9A*, A, Matthew Walker 9A*, A, B and Oliver Montgomery 5A*, 5A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Very proud mum and dad Joslyn and Darren Lavery with their daughter Natasha who passed her grades to study Health and Social Care. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

Alex Kappai 9A*, 2A and Anna Craig 4A*, 4A. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.