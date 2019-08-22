In pictures: Ballyclare High students perform ‘exceptionally well’

Staff and students at Ballyclare High School are celebrating after this year’s GCSE results were released.
A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “This year all pupils have been examined in new courses and grade boundaries have been re-calibrated across the province with the award of fewer top grades.
“Despite this, pupils have maintained the consistently high standards. A total of 57 pupils secured all A*/A (9-7) grades, 28 had nine A*/A grades and 14 had an incredible 10 A*/As.
“92 per cent of pupils walk away today with seven or more A*/C grades and can be assured of a fabulously confident start to A level study.”
Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, added: “Our pupils’ GCSE results have always compared very well indeed with the NI grammar school indicators. This year they have held up against the adjusted grade boundaries and that is splendid.
“I am also particularly pleased with the top class pass rate for English and Maths. Our young people are fantastic, they mature into fine young men and women of whom we are very proud, each one a success story.
“I also applaud staff and parents who have a worked so hard to them in reaching their full potential.”