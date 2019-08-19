In pictures: NRC students receive results

Students from across east Antrim who studied at Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey Campus celebrated after receiving results on Thursday, August 15.
Studies were conducted in a range of courses including Health and Social Care, Child care, Computing, Animation, Advanced Practice in Working with Children and Family and BTEC Business.
Some of the students are now set to continue their studies at the Shore Road based college, Ulster University and Stranmillis University College.
