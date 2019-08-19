In pictures: NRC students receive results

Students from across east Antrim who studied at Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey Campus celebrated after receiving results on Thursday, August 15.

Studies were conducted in a range of courses including Health and Social Care, Child care, Computing, Animation, Advanced Practice in Working with Children and Family and BTEC Business.

Level 3 Animation student, Meghan Dunne, celebrates being awarded a Triple Distinction at Northern Regional College's Newtownabbey campus. The Antrim student has plans to undertake an Animation degree at Ulster University.

Some of the students are now set to continue their studies at the Shore Road based college, Ulster University and Stranmillis University College.

For more information about the college and the courses available, check out the Northern Regional College Facebook page or visit www.nrc.ac.uk

Taylor Redpath celebrates her results at Northern Regional College's Newtownabbey Campus. She has been studying Health & Social Care at the College and now plans on continuing her studies at Ulster University.

Nathan Porter from Carrickfergus celebrates his Level 2 Animation results at Northern Regional College's Newtownabbey Campus. Nathan, who said he was delighted to have performed 'a lot better than expected', will return to the college next year to complete his degree and then hopefully progress to university.

Health and Social Care students at Northern Regional College's Newtownabbey campus Aimee McMurty, Paris Hastings and Rachel McFarland celebrate their results. The trio plan to continue their education at the College and university.

Amy Nicholl celebrates her results at Northern Regional College's Newtownabbey Campus. She has been studying Childcare at the College and now plans to continue her studies at Stranmillis University College.

Zo� Williamson celebrates achieving 10 Distinctions in her Level 5 Advanced Practice in Working with Children & Family at Northern Regional College's Newtownabbey campus. Zo� now plans on attending Stranmillis University College to study Teaching.